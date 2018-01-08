FILE – In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Raymond Lam, center, leaves the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. Lam is one of four men from the New York City borough of Queens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of Chun "Michael" Deng, a fraternity pledge from the Baruch College campus of the City University of New York, at a rented house in the Pocono Mountains. The four are set to be sentenced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, along with the Pi Delta Psi fraternity itself, which was convicted after a trial.
FILE – In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Raymond Lam, center, leaves the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa. Lam is one of four men from the New York City borough of Queens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of Chun "Michael" Deng, a fraternity pledge from the Baruch College campus of the City University of New York, at a rented house in the Pocono Mountains. The four are set to be sentenced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, along with the Pi Delta Psi fraternity itself, which was convicted after a trial. Rich Schultz, File AP Photo

The Latest: Ex-frat members get jail in pledge's death

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:43 PM

STROUDSBURG, Pa.

The Latest on the sentencing of four New York City men in the death of a pledge during a 2013 fraternity hazing ritual in Pennsylvania (all times local):

5 p.m.

Four New York City men have been sentenced to jail in the death of an 18-year-old fraternity pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual in Pennsylvania.

Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.

The former fraternity members sentenced Monday are Kenny Kwan, Charles Lai, Raymond Lam and Sheldon Wong. They pleaded guilty to charges including voluntary manslaughter and hindering apprehension. Their sentences range from time served up to 24 months.

The fraternity was convicted at trial and has been banned from Pennsylvania for 10 years.

Deng's mother, Mary Deng, has called for an end to the "outrageous tradition of hazing" at college fraternities.

This story corrects earlier versions to show that the pledge who died was 18, not 19.

10:45 a.m.

A national fraternity has been banned from Pennsylvania for 10 years and ordered to pay a fine of more than $110,000 for its role in the death of an 18-year-old pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual.

Pi Delta Psi was sentenced Monday in Stroudsburg. The Asian-American cultural fraternity was convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a trial.

Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled during a hazing ritual in the Pocono Mountains. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.

Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington says the fraternity tolerated hazing for years.

Four New York City men are scheduled to be sentenced later Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Deng's death.

