Well, this is creepy. Video shows how alligators survive in a frozen pond

More Videos 0:53 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland Pause 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:01 See why NC NAACP leader says 'Integration (may not) have been a good thing' 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 1:34 Will we warm up? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. Shallotte River Swamp Park

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. Shallotte River Swamp Park