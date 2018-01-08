Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police.
Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police. Cottonwood Police Department
Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police. Cottonwood Police Department

National

A robbery suspect applied for a job with police. The interview didn't go well.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 08, 2018 11:29 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A man suspected of robbing his employer didn’t let that stop him from pursuing a job opportunity with a local police department.

Alberto Saavedra Lopez had allegedly stole $5,000 from a bank he worked at in Cottonwood, Arizona in 2016, FOX 10 reported. After the theft was reported that October, police said, Lopez quit his job and moved to Phoenix, where he refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the news station.

But police said Lopez, 32, apparently returned to the city and applied for a dispatch job with Cottonwood police in December, according to 12 News. A warrant that had been issued for Lopez’s arrest had come up during the background check, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported.

Police scheduled a job interview with Lopez, 12 News reported. When Lopez showed up on Thursday, he was arrested for felony theft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police also made it clear that Lopez’s job prospects would not include employment with Cottonwood police. They told Lopez he was “out of the running”, The Republic reported.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:53

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

View More Video