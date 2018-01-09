AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for 'Dreamers'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a bipartisan deal to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration agreement could be reached in two phases — first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.
Trump presided over a lengthy meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers seeking a solution for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally. Trump last year ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation and gave them the right to work legally. He gave Congress until March to find a fix.
The president, congressional Republicans and Democrats expressed optimism for a deal just 10 days before a government shutdown deadline. Trump said he was willing to be flexible in finding an agreement as Democrats warned that the lives of hundreds of thousands of immigrants hung in the balance.
"I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with," Trump said during a Cabinet Room meeting with a bipartisan group of nearly two dozen lawmakers, adding, "I am very much reliant upon the people in this room." A group of journalists observed the meandering meeting for an extraordinary length of time — about 55 minutes — that involved Trump seeking input from Democrats and Republicans alike in a freewheeling exchange on the contentious issue.
"My head is spinning from all the things that were said by the president and others in that room in the course of an hour and a half," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. "But the sense of urgency, the commitment to DACA, the fact that the president said to me privately as well as publicly, 'I want to get this done,' I'm going to take him as his word."
13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Rescue crews used helicopters to pluck people from rooftops because trees and power lines blocked roads, and firefighters pulled a mud-caked 14-year-old girl from a collapsed Montecito home where she had been trapped for hours.
"I thought I was dead for a minute there," the girl could be heard saying on video posted by KNBC-TV before she was taken away on a stretcher.
Most deaths were believed to have occurred in Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres, said Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos. At least 25 people were injured and others were unaccounted for.
The mud was unleashed in the dead of night by flash flooding in the steep, fire-scarred Santa Ynez Mountains. Burned-over zones are especially susceptible to destructive mudslides because scorched earth doesn't absorb water well and the land is easily eroded when there are no shrubs.
President Winfrey? No way, says Trump: "I'll beat Oprah"
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Winfrey? No way, says political prognosticator Donald Trump.
"I'll beat Oprah," the president declared flatly at a White House meeting Tuesday — though he quickly added, "I don't think she's going to run."
Asked about all the presidential speculation suddenly swirling around Winfrey, the typically pugilistic Trump steered clear of nasty nicknames and colorful insults while sizing up such a potential celebrity showdown.
"Oprah would be a lot of fun," said Trump, who added that he knows her "very well."
Trump appeared on Winfrey's long-running talk show in 1988 and again with his family in 2011, during her final season.
S. Korea's Moon wants more talks to resolve North nuke issue
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.
President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.
The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North's nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.
Source: New Toyota-Mazda factory to be built in Alabama
DETROIT (AP) — Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture auto manufacturing plant, a person briefed on the decision said Tuesday.
The plant will employ about 4,000 people and will be built in the Huntsville area in Limestone County, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the location hasn't been officially announced.
Alabama officials said they expect Gov. Kay Ivey to make a major economic development announcement on Wednesday in Montgomery, but they would not give any details.
Alabama and North Carolina apparently were finalists for the huge factory, which is expected to begin operating in 2021. It will be able to build 300,000 vehicles per year and will produce the Toyota Corolla compact car for North America and a new small SUV from Mazda, the companies have said.
Toyota and Mazda are forming a capital alliance and splitting the cost of the plant equally. The Huntsville area already has a Toyota engine factory that employs nearly 1,500 people.
Bannon to exit Breitbart News Network after break with Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.
Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site, less than a week after Bannon's explosive criticisms of Trump and his family were published in a new book.
A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, "I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform."
Trump lashed out at Bannon for comments made in Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which questions the president's fitness for office. As Trump aides called him disloyal and disgraceful, the president branded his former chief strategist on Twitter as "Sloppy Steve," an apparent reference to Bannon's often unkempt appearance, and declared that "he lost his mind" when he was pushed out of the White House last August.
The president was livid about Bannon's remarks — not just at the insults about his family, but also at his former strategist's apparent intent to take credit for Trump's election victory and political movement, according to a White House official and two outside advisers not authorized to speak publicly about internal conversations.
Author of Trump dossier had concerns about Russian blackmail
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations about Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia brought the document to the FBI in July 2016 because he was worried about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed," according to a congressional interview transcript released Tuesday.
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, revealed the transcript from an August closed-door interview with Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of the political opposition research firm Fusion GPS. The firm commissioned the dossier, which was initially paid for by a conservative website and then later by Democrats, including Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
Feinstein made the transcript public over the objections of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who called the move "confounding" in a statement shortly after Feinstein made it public. Grassley said the release could undermine attempts to interview other witnesses in the committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In the transcript, Simpson said Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote the dossier, took it to the FBI and said his concern was "whether or not there was blackmail going on, whether a political candidate was being blackmailed or had been compromised."
The dossier is a compilation of memos written by Steele during the 2016 campaign that contained allegations of connections between Trump and Russia, including that Trump had been compromised by the Kremlin.
Trump administration says no oil drilling off Florida coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday it would not allow oil drilling off the coast of Florida, abruptly reversing course under pressure from Republican Gov. Rick Scott.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said after a brief meeting with Scott at the Tallahassee airport that drilling would be "off the table" when it comes to waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.
The change of course — just five days after Zinke announced the offshore drilling plan — highlights the political importance of Florida, where President Donald Trump narrowly won the state's 29 electoral votes in the 2016 election and has encouraged Scott to run for Senate.
The state is also important economically, with a multibillion-dollar tourism business built on sunshine and miles and miles of white sandy beaches.
Zinke said Tuesday that "Florida is obviously unique" and that the decision to remove the state came after meetings and discussion with Scott.
Royal fiancee Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Kensington Palace confirmed Tuesday that Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition.
The American closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The palace said Markle "is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years" but "she has not used these accounts for some time." No worries, though, for royal watchers. Kensington Palace has accounts of its own.
Word of the change came after the two visited a community radio station in Brixton that trains youngsters in media skills. Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome them. It was the couple's second official visit since they announced their engagement in November.
The U.S. actress and the queen's grandson will marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.
