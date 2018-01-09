Powerful California storm floods roads, loosens hillsides

A fireman checks on a clogged storm drain in the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities in devastated northern wine country and authorities to order evacuations farther south for towns below hillsides burned by the state's largest-ever wildfire. Eric Risberg AP Photo