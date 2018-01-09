National

Police: Woman was topless during attempt to rob Uber driver

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 09:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARAHAN, La.

A Louisiana couple is accused of attempting to rob an Uber driver that the woman distracted by being topless.

Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker tells news outlets 24-year-old Anthony Kennedy and 22-year-old Rayna Fillios were arrested Saturday.

The victim told officers he gave his telephone number to Fillios when she hailed a ride. Fillios called and asked him to come over.

He said Fillios was topless when she opened the front door. Authorities say Fillios grabbed his arms, pulled him into her chest, kissed him and bit his tongue to distract him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Fillios let go, Kennedy brandished a knife and told the victim to hand over his money. The victim refused and Kennedy punched him.

The couple was charged with several offenses including armed robbery. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game

    President Trump sings the national anthem on the field before the start of the college football championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game

Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game 0:49

Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:53

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

View More Video