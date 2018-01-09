National

Man resentenced to 75 years in teen's Chicago shooting death

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:34 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

A Cook County judge has resentenced a man to 75 years in prison for the 2007 shooting death of a high school student on a Chicago bus.

Judge Matthew Coghlan on Tuesday resentenced 27-year-old Michael Pace, who was originally sentenced to 100 years after pleading guilty in the death of Blair Holt, the son of a Chicago police officer.

An appeals court tossed the initial sentence saying a previous judge made inappropriate comments during sentencing about Pace's character and Chicago gun violence.

Holt was fatally shot while shielding a friend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coghlan said Pace's actions were evil, cold and calculated "with the specific intent to kill." Pace's lawyer had argued Pace could be sentenced to as few as 32 years. However, Coghlan said Pace hasn't tried to change his behavior, citing tickets for disciplinary problems while behind bars.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California

    Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California

Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California 1:11

Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California
Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game 0:49

Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:53

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

View More Video