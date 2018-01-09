James Kauffman is shown in an undated photo provided by the Atlantic County, NJ, Prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors say Kauffman, the physician husband of April Kauffman, a radio host slain in their New Jersey home in 2012, hired a hit man to kill her because she had threatened to divorce him and expose his illegal drug activity. James Kauffman faces murder and other charges in the shooting death of April Kauffman.
Doctor charged with having wife killed to protect drug ring

January 09, 2018 07:34 PM

MAYS LANDING, N.J.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of the members to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Prosecutors announced murder charges against James Kauffman and a member of the Pagan Outlaw Motorcycle Gang on Tuesday in the May 2012 shooting death of radio host April Kauffman. Another six people connected to the gang were charged in the drug ring.

Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner says the man who fatally shot Kauffman died of a drug overdose. Tyner says he was paid $20,000 after Kauffman said he would rather she be killed than granting her a divorce.

The drug empire continued until Kauffman was arrested in June on weapons charges.

Kauffman's attorney tells Philly.com he denies any involvement in his wife's death.

