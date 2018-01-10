Baby sloth ready for visitors at Pittsburgh National Aviary

This Dec. 8, 2017, photo provided by the National Aviary shows a female Linnaeus' two-toed sloth born Aug. 21, 2017, named Vivien after "Gone with the Wind" actress Vivien Leigh and hand-raised to serve as an educational ambassador for the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. Caretakers at Pittsburgh's indoor zoo dedicated to birds began displaying the baby sloth for National Aviary visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, with public appearances scheduled during a regular feeding time at 12:30 p.m. daily. National Aviary for AP Jamie Greene