This Dec. 8, 2017, photo provided by the National Aviary shows a female Linnaeus' two-toed sloth born Aug. 21, 2017, named Vivien after "Gone with the Wind" actress Vivien Leigh and hand-raised to serve as an educational ambassador for the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. Caretakers at Pittsburgh's indoor zoo dedicated to birds began displaying the baby sloth for National Aviary visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, with public appearances scheduled during a regular feeding time at 12:30 p.m. daily. National Aviary for AP Jamie Greene

Baby sloth ready for visitors at Pittsburgh National Aviary

January 10, 2018 09:24 AM

Pittsburgh's indoor zoo dedicated to birds has an adorable new member: a baby two-toed sloth.

The National Aviary introduced 5-month-old Vivien Leigh on Tuesday. The aviary says Vivien was acquired from a breeder in Florida.

The sloth will be hand-raised by experts so it will be comfortable around humans and well-prepared for its role as an educational ambassador.

Sloths are rainforest animals, but their habitat is rapidly diminishing due to human activity. The aviary hopes Vivien will help teach visitors ways they can help protect rainforests.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to book an encounter with Vivien beginning in February. They can touch the sloth, take photos and interact with her in a comfortable, private setting.

She joins two other sloths at the aviary: Rudolph Valentino and Wookiee.

