Gophers' Lynch recommended for expulsion in alleged assault

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Minnesota center Reggie Lynch 22) drives to the basket against UMass center Rashaan Holloway during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York. Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch has been recommended for expulsion following a newly public allegation of sexual assault. The Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press report the university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office found Lynch responsible for sexual misconduct in an alleged assault April 7, 2016. Both newspapers say they obtained a Jan. 3, 2018 finding by the office.