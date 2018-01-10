Deaths threats cause lockdown after teacher handcuffed video

In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, image made from a video provided by KATC-TV middle-school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave is handcuffed by a city marshal after complying with a marshal's orders to leave a Vermilion Parish School Board meeting in Abbeville, La., west of New Orleans. Hargrave was removed from the school board meeting, forcibly handcuffed and jailed after questioning pay policies during a public comment period. KATC-TV via AP)