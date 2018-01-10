National

Police officer cleared of any criminal liability in shooting

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:24 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C.

Prosecutors say a police officer in North Carolina who fatally shot a man during an attempted undercover drug purchase has been cleared of any criminal liability.

District Attorney Greg Newman said Tuesday that Hendersonville Police Officer Brandon McGaha has been cleared of any criminal liability.

News outlets report that Newman told the State Bureau of Investigation and Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake that he found the November shooting to be justified.

Blake has said that 32-year-old Rufus Cedric Baker was shot by McGaha as he tried to escape during an arrest. McGaha said Baker appeared to be reaching for a weapon in his waistband.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district attorney recommended that the SBI close its file on the shooting since it was justifiable.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

    A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide
Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California 1:11

Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California
Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game 0:49

Trump sings national anthem at college football championship game

View More Video