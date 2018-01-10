National

Students charged with bringing pot-laced candy to school

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:16 AM

ELLSWORTH, Maine

Maine police say they've issued summons to four teenagers accused of bringing marijuana-infused candies to school.

Ellsworth police issued a summons to a 19-year-old Ellsworth man and three other minors on charges of trafficking marijuana. The Bangor Daily News reports police and school officials became aware of the laced candies, which looked like Jolly Ranchers, when a concerned student alerted that the candies were in school.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Tuesday the 19-year-old bought his marijuana legally from a dispenser, and then allegedly sold the laced candies to the three minors.

All of the students have been suspended and are due in Hancock County Superior Court in February and in March.

