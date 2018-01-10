10 Things to Know for Thursday

FILE - In this file photo, taken from the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service Facebook on Tuesday, Jan. 9 2018, one of the drones that was forced to land after an unsuccessful attack attempt sits on a table at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. Just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Syria, Russian military outposts in the country have come under rebel attacks that are challenging Moscow's gains. The incursions have raised doubts both about the sustainability of the Syrian government's recent victories and Moscow's ability to protect its assets in the country. Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP, File)