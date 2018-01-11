A female barred owl sits on a branch in the wooded hills outside Philomath, Ore.
A female barred owl sits on a branch in the wooded hills outside Philomath, Ore. Don Ryan AP
A female barred owl sits on a branch in the wooded hills outside Philomath, Ore. Don Ryan AP

National

Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

Associated Press

January 11, 2018 08:18 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has upheld a plan by wildlife officials to kill one type of owl to study its effect on another type of owl.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the experiment by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t violate a federal law aimed at protecting migratory birds. The court says that law doesn’t prevent killing one species to advance the scientific understanding of another.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups Friends of Animals and Predator Defense challenging the agency’s plan to kill barred owls to assess their effect on the threatened northern spotted owl. The barred owl may be displacing the spotted owl in the Northwest.

Emails to the advocacy groups weren’t immediately returned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California

    Heavy rains caused major mudslides in fire-ravaged areas of California, killing several and leaving hundreds trapped or missing.

Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California

Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California 1:28

Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California
Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide
Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California 1:11

Firefighters rescue girl as deadly mudslides hit southern California

View More Video