The Latest: Missouri governor's wife: 'a loving marriage'

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Responding to a news report that overshadowed his annual address, Greitens acknowledged he's been "unfaithful" in his marriage but denied allegations that he blackmailed the woman to stay quiet. The Republican governor and his wife released a statement late Wednesday, after a report that he had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo