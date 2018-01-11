Police: Gas station attendant beaten, called racial slur

National

ROME, Ga.

Authorities say a Georgia couple is accused of beating a gas station attendant and calling him a racial slur.

News outlets report that Michael Tippins Jr. and Lexie Muffet, both 19, turned themselves in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. They face battery, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

Rome police investigator Corey Bowers tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the couple accused the attendant of ogling Muffet while they were checking out.

Authorities say the couple went behind the counter. Bowers says the clerk tried to get them to leave, but Muffet threw front-counter items at him.

Authorities say Muffett broke up a fight between the men but started punching the attendant in the face. The pair called him a racial slur.

The races of the three weren't immediately known.

News outlets didn't report if they have lawyers.

