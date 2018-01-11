News of activist's detention leads to NYC supporter arrests

A New York City police officer leads protester Monica Hunken into a squad car after she was arrested along with other people demonstrating against the detention of prominent immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, outside City Hall in New York. Ragbir's attorney Alina Das said her client, a citizen of Trinidad who has been fighting deportation after a fraud conviction, was handcuffed and led away Thursday during a scheduled check-in with immigration officials in lower Manhattan. Federal immigration officials did not immediately provide information on his status to The Associated Press. Kathy Willens AP Photo