Last victim, 6, in Texas church shootings leaves hospital

Ryland Ward, who was shot during a Nov. 5 church shooting, looks out the passenger window as he passes a memorial of crosses as he returns home after his release from the hospital while riding in the cab of a firetruck, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Ward, 6, was shot several times and was the last victim still hospitalized following the church massacre in South Texas. Eric Gay AP Photo