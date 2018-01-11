Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor stands up after speaking Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, during a news conference to update reporters on the status of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Deputy Daniel McCartney earlier in the week.
2 charged with murder in shooting death of Washington deputy

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 08:41 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy after a home invasion.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Frank Pawul also was charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul's bail was set at $5 million.

Brenda Troyer, suspected of being the getaway driver, also was charged with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Charging documents say McCartney was responded to a break-in Sunday at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. Shortly after arriving, he made a "shots fired" call. Deputies found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.

Also killed was suspect Henry Carden, who authorities say shot himself in the head.

It's not clear if Pawul or Troyer have attorneys.

