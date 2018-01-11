FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2010, file photo, sea lions bark at each other at Pier 39 in San Francisco. A sea lion bit a woman swimming in the San Francisco Bay in the fourth such attack since December 2017. A friend says the two members of the South End Rowing Club were swimming around 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 when the sea lion latched onto her and tried to drag her underwater.
National

Sea lion attacks fourth swimmer in San Francisco Bay

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 08:44 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

A sea lion bit a woman swimming in the San Francisco Bay in the fourth such attack since December.

The woman's friend says the two members of the South End Rowing Club were swimming around 7 a.m. Thursday when the sea lion latched onto her and tried to drag her underwater.

The friend, Alice Ma, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the sea lion "chomped down on" the swimmer's knee and pulled.

Fire Department Lt. John Baxter said a retired San Francisco firefighter who also was swimming helped the badly bleeding woman as she came out of the water. She was taken to a hospital.

Baxter says officials are encouraging people who visit the popular swimming area to stay in pairs and keep a close eye out.

