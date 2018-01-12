This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows Lt. Matthew LeTourneau. The veteran firefighter was fatally injured Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, when a burning row home collapsed in Philadelphia and he became pinned under the debris, authorities said.
National

Funeral set for Philadelphia firefighter killed in collapse

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:23 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The funeral procession for a veteran Philadelphia firefighter fatally injured in a house collapse has made its way through downtown, halting the typical hustle and bustle of the morning rush.

Lt. Matthew LeTourneau's flag-draped casket lay atop an engine from his company, surrounded by his somber colleagues, just after 8 a.m. Friday.

The procession brought office workers to a standstill on the sidewalks as the drum corps' snares echoed off the high rises and the emergency vehicles with lights flashing moved slowly along Market Street.

It continued to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, where the funeral Mass is to be held.

The 42-year-old LeTourneau, an 11-year veteran, was pulled from the home on Saturday by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

