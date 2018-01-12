AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

More Videos 0:28 Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide Pause 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:31 Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito 1:59 Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia 3:08 New Hurricanes owner wants to improve fan experience 2:56 She's homeless and carless, but not hopeless 4:18 NC 'dreamer' waits for action from Congress Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers/McClatchy

