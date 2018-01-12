FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes, records say

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2017 file photo shows police tape blocking off the home of Stephen Craig Paddock in Mesquite, Nev. A federal judge is being asked to unseal documents telling what federal agents learned before searching properties belonging to the gunman responsible for the Oct. 1, 2017 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip. Prosecutors aren't opposing a Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 request from media organizations for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to release redacted affidavits underlying warrants for locations including Stephen Paddock's home in Mesquite. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo