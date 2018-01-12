National

Woman dies after train hits car

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:17 AM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say an Ohio woman died after driving her rental car into the path of a train in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 73-year-old Linda Short died Wednesday evening after she drove the car over the Florida East Coast Railway tracks into the path of the oncoming train in Delray Beach.

Police say she turned onto the tracks after the crossing gate came down. Officers believe she may have mistaken the railroad tracks for a street that ran next to them, just a few feet away.

Her son, Geoffrey Short, said his mother was from Berea, Ohio, and was spending the winter months in Florida. She was running errands when the crash occurred.

