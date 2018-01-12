National

Rare Bornean orangutan born at Tampa zoo

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:44 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

A zoo in Florida has welcomed the birth of a rare Bornean orangutan.

Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo said in a statement Thursday that the endangered primate was born to mother Dee Dee and father Goyang on Jan.6. In October, a human pregnancy test confirmed that Dee Dee was pregnant.

Officials say the zoo is currently home to a group of seven endangered orangutans and participates in the Bornean Orangutan Species Survival Plan.

Native to Malaysia and Indonesia, the longhaired red great apes can be found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The species is considered endangered in the wild due to critical habitat loss, poaching and pet trade. The population declined more than 50 percent during the last 60 years.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

    A car and driver narrowly outrun a river of mud rushing down a road in Burbank, California. Heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in several Southern California communities.

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide 0:28

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

Frantic search for survivors in California mudslides 0:55

Frantic search for survivors in California mudslides
Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California 1:28

Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California

View More Video