National

Outgoing Virginia governor says he'd deck Trump if provoked

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Outgoing Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe told a national television audience he'd knock President Donald Trump to the floor if the president ever tried to intimidate him.

During an interview Thursday on MSNBC's "Hardball," Chris Matthews asked McAuliffe how he would respond if Trump tried to intimidate him during a debate by hovering over him, as he did in a 2016 debate with Hillary Clinton, a close friend of McAuliffe's.

McAuliffe responded: "You'd have to pick him up off the floor."

McAuliffe, who was a top Democratic fundraiser before being elected governor in 2013, has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McAuliffe has been a vocal critic of Trump, particularly after Trump said "both sides" shared blame after white nationalists and counterprotestors clashed during a deadly rally in Charlottesville in August.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

    A car and driver narrowly outrun a river of mud rushing down a road in Burbank, California. Heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in several Southern California communities.

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide 0:28

Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide

Frantic search for survivors in California mudslides 0:55

Frantic search for survivors in California mudslides
Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California 1:28

Deadly mudslides sweep through Southern California

View More Video