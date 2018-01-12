Texas father charged with murder in death of Indian orphan

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Wesley Mathews is escorted by police during his transfer to Dallas County jail in Dallas. Mathews, the father of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found near their suburban Dallas home less than a year after she was adopted from an Indian orphanage, has been indicted on a capital murder charge. Mathews, 37, was also indicted in Dallas County Court on charges of abandoning a child and tampering with evidence. He is already charged with felony injury to a child. LM Otero, File AP Photo