Man who escaped Hawaii hospital had fake IDs, phones, cash

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, escaped hospital patient Randall Saito points to a guard as he sits in an inmate visitor's booth at San Joaquin County Jail before a scheduled court hearing in French Camp, Calif. Court documents say Saito, who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California, was caught with two high-quality fake IDs, two cellphones and more than $6,000 in cash. Terry Chea, File AP Photo