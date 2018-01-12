President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day that the results of his physical exam were released.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day that the results of his physical exam were released. Evan Vucci AP
Trump in ‘excellent health,’ according to his presidential fitness exam

By Josh Magness

January 12, 2018 06:56 PM

Donald Trump’s White House doctor says, “The President is in excellent health.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson says in a statement released by the White House that Trump’s physical Friday “went exceptionally well.”

Jackson says he looks forward to providing additional details at a White House briefing Tuesday.

The statement was distributed after the president received his first physical since taking office at Walter Reed military hospital.

The physical exam was conducted by Dr. Ronny Jackson, who has served for Presidents George W. Bush, Obama and Trump, at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, according to Vox.

Jackson was a member of the U.S. Navy as a rear admiral.

As expected, Trump’s exam did not include a psychiatric evaluation. When he spoke to reporters on Air Force One earlier this week, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said it wouldn’t be included in the physical, The Hill reported.

The physical included checking the blood pressure, heart rate, weight and cholesterol levels, among other things, of the president, who is 71.

Physical exams for presidents have been a norm since Richard Nixon, according to ABC News, but they aren’t required. Information about the president’s health is usually released to the public after the test.

President George W. Bush received a physical every year during his time in office, ABC wrote, while President Barack Obama had four examinations over his eight years in the White House.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

