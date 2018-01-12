The Latest: Some FBI documents unsealed in Vegas shooting

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2017 file photo provided by the Mesquite, Nev., Police Department shows police personnel stand outside the home of Stephen Paddock on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Mesquite. A federal judge is being asked to unseal documents telling what federal agents learned before searching properties belonging to the gunman responsible for the Oct. 1, 2017 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip. Prosecutors aren't opposing a Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 request from media organizations for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to release redacted affidavits underlying warrants for locations including Stephen Paddock's home in Mesquite. Mesquite Police Department via AP, File)