Virginia woman’s miscarried fetus shocked city council. Public housing is to blame, she says

More Videos

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 3:16

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

Pause
NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action. 2:13

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle? 3:30

Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle?

Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting 2:23

Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting

Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge 1:25

Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 1:01

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 0:46

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect

Panicked mother reunited with son after Florida school shooting 0:42

Panicked mother reunited with son after Florida school shooting

Sharanda Taylor called for change in an emotional plea to the Richmond City Council on Feb. 26. Taylor lived in deteriorating conditions, faced with rodent infestation. Taylor brought what she said to be her miscarried fetus to the meeting. She believed the stress from her living conditions were at fault for the miscarriage. City of Richmond
Sharanda Taylor called for change in an emotional plea to the Richmond City Council on Feb. 26. Taylor lived in deteriorating conditions, faced with rodent infestation. Taylor brought what she said to be her miscarried fetus to the meeting. She believed the stress from her living conditions were at fault for the miscarriage. City of Richmond

National

Virginia woman’s miscarried fetus shocked city council. Public housing is to blame, she says

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

February 28, 2018 06:33 PM

It was a small Tupperware container, maybe less than a cup.

But the container was big enough to hold what Sharanda Taylor, 31, said she brought to a Richmond, Va., city council meeting Monday night: her miscarried fetus.

“This is a baby,” Taylor said, holding up the small, sealed container. “My embryo that I can no longer carry. I sit here watching people hold their babies in the back while I hold mine in a cup.”

Taylor, a mother of three, told the city council that the deplorable conditions at the Richmond public housing complex where she lived had caused her stress that led to a miscarriage, WTVR reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I was housed like an animal and left in the apartment for three months knowing that I had an infestation,” Taylor told city council members.

Her apartment was overrun with mice, Taylor said. The heat didn’t work property. It got so bad, Taylor said, that she had to be moved into a hotel — which didn’t have a stove, preventing her from cooking, she said. The living conditions caused Taylor and her children physical and emotional stress, ultimately leading to the miscarriage, Taylor said.

“I am here, I am talking, do you hear me?” Taylor asked the council members.

At one point, police tried to get Taylor to leave. Taylor’s plea to council members had exceeded its allotted time, NBC 12 reports.

The city council’s president stepped in and told the officers to let Taylor finish.

“Please back away from her,” Councilman Chris Hilbert told the officers. “Please let this lady speak.”

“Please let this lady speak,” Taylor echoed. “This is my everyday norm.”

Taylor said she reached out to the public housing authority multiple times, but the situation never improved.

“That’s why I quit my job,” said Taylor, who previously worked as a nurse, RVA Magazine reports. “Because why work through the poverty … why get up every day, why educate myself … when we’re getting nowhere, not being heard or seen?"

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which oversees the city’s public housing program, told NBC that maintenance staff visited Taylor’s Creighton Court apartment six or so times.

“Every time she contacted us about that, we responded,” Orlanda Artze, the interim CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, told NBC.

Public housing officials confirmed to WTVR that Taylor was moved into a hotel following the complaints about the unheated, mouse-infested apartment, adding that after the hotel she was moved into a different public housing unit.

Artze also told NBC that Taylor had been given a grocery store gift card to make up for not having a stove at the hotel. He also told the TV station that when Taylor moved into her new apartment a handful of weeks ago, she threatened public housing staff.

Leaks in iron pipes that heat some of the city’s the public housing complexes left 54 units without working heat in January, WTVR reports.

“I don’t live in Afghanistan, I live in America, and I pay bills and I pay my taxes and I’m a nurse,” Taylor told the TV station. “This is ridiculous.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 3:16

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

Pause
NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action. 2:13

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle? 3:30

Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle?

Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting 2:23

Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting

Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge 1:25

Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 1:01

Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 0:46

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect

Panicked mother reunited with son after Florida school shooting 0:42

Panicked mother reunited with son after Florida school shooting

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

View More Video