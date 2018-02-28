Virginia woman’s miscarried fetus shocked city council. Public housing is to blame, she says

It was a small Tupperware container, maybe less than a cup.
But the container was big enough to hold what Sharanda Taylor, 31, said she brought to a Richmond, Va., city council meeting Monday night: her miscarried fetus.
“This is a baby,” Taylor said, holding up the small, sealed container. “My embryo that I can no longer carry. I sit here watching people hold their babies in the back while I hold mine in a cup.”
Taylor, a mother of three, told the city council that the deplorable conditions at the Richmond public housing complex where she lived had caused her stress that led to a miscarriage, WTVR reports.
“I was housed like an animal and left in the apartment for three months knowing that I had an infestation,” Taylor told city council members.
Her apartment was overrun with mice, Taylor said. The heat didn’t work property. It got so bad, Taylor said, that she had to be moved into a hotel — which didn’t have a stove, preventing her from cooking, she said. The living conditions caused Taylor and her children physical and emotional stress, ultimately leading to the miscarriage, Taylor said.
“I am here, I am talking, do you hear me?” Taylor asked the council members.
At one point, police tried to get Taylor to leave. Taylor’s plea to council members had exceeded its allotted time, NBC 12 reports.
The city council’s president stepped in and told the officers to let Taylor finish.
“Please back away from her,” Councilman Chris Hilbert told the officers. “Please let this lady speak.”
“Please let this lady speak,” Taylor echoed. “This is my everyday norm.”
Taylor said she reached out to the public housing authority multiple times, but the situation never improved.
“That’s why I quit my job,” said Taylor, who previously worked as a nurse, RVA Magazine reports. “Because why work through the poverty … why get up every day, why educate myself … when we’re getting nowhere, not being heard or seen?"
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which oversees the city’s public housing program, told NBC that maintenance staff visited Taylor’s Creighton Court apartment six or so times.
“Every time she contacted us about that, we responded,” Orlanda Artze, the interim CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, told NBC.
Public housing officials confirmed to WTVR that Taylor was moved into a hotel following the complaints about the unheated, mouse-infested apartment, adding that after the hotel she was moved into a different public housing unit.
Artze also told NBC that Taylor had been given a grocery store gift card to make up for not having a stove at the hotel. He also told the TV station that when Taylor moved into her new apartment a handful of weeks ago, she threatened public housing staff.
Leaks in iron pipes that heat some of the city’s the public housing complexes left 54 units without working heat in January, WTVR reports.
“I don’t live in Afghanistan, I live in America, and I pay bills and I pay my taxes and I’m a nurse,” Taylor told the TV station. “This is ridiculous.”
