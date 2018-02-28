Virginia woman’s miscarried fetus shocked city council. Public housing is to blame, she says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda Pause 1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 2:13 They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action. 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 3:30 Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle? 2:23 Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting 1:25 Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge 1:01 Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 0:42 Panicked mother reunited with son after Florida school shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sharanda Taylor called for change in an emotional plea to the Richmond City Council on Feb. 26. Taylor lived in deteriorating conditions, faced with rodent infestation. Taylor brought what she said to be her miscarried fetus to the meeting. She believed the stress from her living conditions were at fault for the miscarriage. City of Richmond

