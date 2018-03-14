Mother: Class kept going after teacher fired gun, injuring 3

File - In this Oct. 4, 2010 file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander speaks during an election forum in Seaside, Calif. A teacher in Northern California accidentally fired his gun in a classroom, injuring three students, police said. Alexander, who is also a reserve police officer, was pointing the gun at the ceiling to make sure it was not loaded when the weapon discharged Tuesday, March 13, 2018, inside his classroom at Seaside High School, KSBW-TV reported. The Seaside Police Department said no one suffered "serious injuries." Monterey County Herald via AP David Royal