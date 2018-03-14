Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.
Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city. Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city. Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

National

Austin police inundated with suspicious package calls after ‘sophisticated’ explosives killed 2

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 08:59 AM

Austin

Police in Austin have been inundated with suspicious package calls since two package explosions Monday left a teenage boy dead and two women hospitalized.

In less than 24 hours, Austin police received at least 150 such calls, according to a tweet from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police told the Austin American-Statesman that nothing suspicious was found regarding any of the calls.

Meanwhile, authorities say the bombs detonated Monday were "sophisticated," the Washington Post reports. Manley told Austin station KXAN that the suspect or suspects have been able to construct and deliver the bombs without setting them off and that the bombs only detonate when handled by their recipient.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"There's a certain level of skill and sophistication that whoever is doing this has," Manley said.

Exploding packages

Where the explosions occurred in Austin. Click on markers for more details.

Three package explosions, two Monday and one March 2, killed a 39-year-old African-American man and a 17-year-old African-American boy, and critically injured an African-American woman in her 40s and a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.

CNN reports that the two male victims are related to prominent members of the African-American community in Austin. Police say this may indicate that the package bombings are hate crimes.

More Videos

Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast

Pause
Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen?

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle?

Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle?

Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting

Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting

Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas home on March 12 is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. Associated Press

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  