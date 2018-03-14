2 experienced climbers believed dead on Alaska mountain

FILE - In this Dec. 2012 file photo, the last rays of sunlight catch the Mendenhall Towers as seen from Brotherhood Bridge Park in Juneau, Alaska. Two experienced mountain climbers trying to tackle a new route in Alaska were presumed dead after climbing ropes that matched their gear were found in a crevasse, authorities said Wednesday, March 14, 2018. George "Ryan" Johnson, 34, of Juneau, and Marc-Andre Leclerc, 25, of Squamish, British Columbia, were reported missing after they failed to return from a climb March 7 on the Mendenhall Towers, a seven-peaked mountain not far from Alaska's capital city. Juneau Empire via AP, File Michael Penn