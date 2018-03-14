AP Exclusive: NC county illegally removed kids from homes

Brian Hogan, whose daughter was taken away from them by Cherokee County Dept. of Social Services at his home on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Murphy, N.C. Hogan said the Cherokee County Department of Social Services threatened to throw him in jail, place his child in foster care or give his daughter to another family for adoption if he didn't sign a "custody and visitation agreement," known as a CVA. Kathy Kmonicek AP Photo