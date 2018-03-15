Family questions claim Alabama bus wreck driver fell asleep

Community members attend a prayer vigil in the parking lot of the Bill Neal Center next to Channelview High School, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Channelview, Texas. The crash of a charter bus carrying a high school band from Florida to Texas left a driver dead and about three dozen people injured in south Alabama. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known, but survivors from Channelview High School in metro Houston described being asleep one moment and tumbling through the air the next. Houston Chronicle via AP Mark Mulligan