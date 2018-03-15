Weird lights in the sky baffled scientists. Amateur astronomers named them 'Steve'

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Video captures 14-foot great white shark swimming off Florida coast Pause Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait 5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action. 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle? Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mysterious purple lights in the sky sparked a hunt by NASA scientists to figure out what was causing Steve. After years of reports from normal citizens, scientists now know it’s an unusual type of aurora. NASA

Mysterious purple lights in the sky sparked a hunt by NASA scientists to figure out what was causing Steve. After years of reports from normal citizens, scientists now know it’s an unusual type of aurora. NASA