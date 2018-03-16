FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows William Montgomery, sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Debra Ogle during a March 1986 robbery in Toledo, Ohio. The Ohio Parole Board is ready to recommend whether the condemned killer should be spared ahead of the scheduled execution on April 11, 2018. At issue before the board is a request for clemency by the attorney for death row inmate Montgomery.
Ohio Parole Board recommends condemned killer be spared

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 11:48 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Parole Board is recommending that a condemned killer be spared ahead of his scheduled execution next month.

The parole board's Friday report supports arguments by the lawyer for death row inmate William Montgomery that there's too much doubt and uncertainty about the case.

The board ruled 6-4 to recommend clemency to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who has the final say. Montgomery's execution is scheduled April 11.

Montgomery was sentenced to die for the March 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates says it's up to the governor, but says it would be "very troubling" if Montgomery ever get out of jail.

His attorneys' statement Friday said they're pleased and "pray" that Kasich grants clemency.

