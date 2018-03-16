Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years

FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, Boston Marathon start line painter Jacques LeDuc lifts the stencil for the letter "S" as he paints the line in Hopkinton, Mass. LeDuc, who painted it for nearly four decades, is retiring from the task. The Boston Athletic Association said it will search for a replacement to paint the line ahead of the April 16, 2018 race. The Metro West Daily News via AP, File Ken McGagh