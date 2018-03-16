Vermont National Guard soldiers on a training exercise emerge from a closed section on Vermont 108 in Cambridge, Vt., just below Smuggers Notch on Wednesday night, March 14, 2018, after six soldiers were swept approximately 300 meters by an avalanche.
Vermont National Guard soldiers on a training exercise emerge from a closed section on Vermont 108 in Cambridge, Vt., just below Smuggers Notch on Wednesday night, March 14, 2018, after six soldiers were swept approximately 300 meters by an avalanche. The Burlington Free Press via AP Ryan Mercer
Vermont National Guard soldiers on a training exercise emerge from a closed section on Vermont 108 in Cambridge, Vt., just below Smuggers Notch on Wednesday night, March 14, 2018, after six soldiers were swept approximately 300 meters by an avalanche. The Burlington Free Press via AP Ryan Mercer

National

Guard: Avalanche hit as soldiers were checking slope safety

The Associated Press

March 16, 2018 11:16 AM

JERICHO, Vt.

Vermont National Guard officials say the avalanche that injured six soldiers hit while the slope was being checked for safety.

Lt. Col. Matthew Brown, the head of the Army's Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vermont, said Friday that two of the soldiers remain hospitalized recovering from injuries sustained in the Wednesday avalanche on a slope in Smugglers Notch.

He wouldn't describe the injuries, but said no one was buried under the snow.

The soldiers were carried about 900 feet down the mountain after the snow on the slope gave way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vermont National Guard has been conducting winter training in the notch since the early 1990s and no one could remember another avalanche.

Heavy snows have fallen throughout much of the region in recent weeks.

  Comments  