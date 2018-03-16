Court to weigh rule that nixed Aaron Hernandez conviction

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his acquittal for the murder in the 2012 deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez's murder conviction for the previous killing of Odin Lloyd was dismissed after Hernandez was found hanging in his cell several days later. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently announced it will take up Hernandez's case and examine the legal principle under which courts typically erase convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. Stephan Savoia, Pool, File AP Photo