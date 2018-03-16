Trump clears GOP challenger for embattled Nevada senator

President Donald Trump has cleared a primary election path for one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election this year, persuading Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's GOP opponent to drop out of the race and instead run for a House seat.

Republican Danny Tarkanian of Las Vegas, who has frequently criticized Heller for failing to be a strong supporter of Trump's agenda, announced Friday morning that at the president's request, he decided to leave the Senate race against Heller and instead run for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, an office he unsuccessfully sought in 2016.

"I am confident I would have won the U.S. Senate race and done a great job representing the people of Nevada in the Senate, but the president is adamant that a unified Republican ticket in Nevada is the best direction for the America First movement," Tarkanian said in a statement Friday.

His announcement came shortly after Trump tweeted Friday that, "It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it's unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!"

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement Friday, Heller said he appreciated Trump's support and kind words and said he is focused on winning his re-election. His statement did not mention Tarkanian.

Heller, the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton carried in the 2016 presidential election, sharply criticized Trump when he was a presidential candidate and at times kept a careful distance from him as president. Trump publicly scolded him last year but in recent months, their relationship has warmed.

The first-term senator has become an ally to the president by working to get legislation to Trump's desk, including working closely to help write the Republican tax overhaul.

Though Tarkanian's exit from the race creates an easy path for Heller to win his party's nomination this summer, he will still face in November Democratic Congresswoman Jacky Rosen in an election that could help swing control of the Senate.

Rosen derided Tarkanian's move as a "backroom deal" made to reward Heller "for caving to the White House's pressure on health care."

"This campaign has always been about running to repeal and replace Dean Heller, and we're going to flip this seat in November," she said in a statement.

Tarkanian, who has run unsuccessfully for several offices in Nevada over the past decade, is a former professional basketball player and the son of Jerry Tarkanian, former University of Nevada Las Vegas men's basketball coach.

He'll become one of the most recognizable candidates in the race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, a seat Rosen currently holds.