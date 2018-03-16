Lawyers call US gun charges for Mexican man 'vindictive'

FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, for his arraignment in San Francisco. Attorneys for Zarate, acquitted of murder in a shooting that helped fuel the U.S. immigration debate, are seeking a court order for documents to help them argue that his U.S. gun charges are vindictive. San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File Michael Macor