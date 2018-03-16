He was slashed in a road rage incident. He described his attacker before dying, NJ cops say

Joseph Pirri didn’t survive a road rage attack this week in Deptford Township, New Jersey (14 miles southeast of Philadelphia), authorities said. But police are hoping the description he gave before dying will lead them to his attacker.
Pirri, 32, was driving a red Nissan Versa when he was attacked near an intersection last Wednesday, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. After the attack, the suspect continued driving his car “in an aggressive manner,” authorities said. The attacker drove through Glassboro, New Jersey, and into nearby Clayton, NJ.com reported.
Authorities haven’t said what led to the altercation, but they say the suspect slashed Pirri in the face with a sharp instrument, Patch reported.
Pirri lived for the next few days, during which he was able to provide a description of his attacker and the car the man had been driving, Patch reported.
Pirri, of Blackwood, died Thursday evening at a Camden, New Jersey hospital, The Courier Post reported.
His death has been ruled a homicide, the newspaper said.
The suspect, described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a gray vest and jeans, is believed to have been driving a Ford F250/350 with a crew cab and a white-over-tan paint job, NJ.com reported. The truck was equipped with a bed-mounted toolbox, authorities said.
Investigators believe additional witnesses may be able to provide more details about the assault and where the driver fled, NJ.com reported.
It’s not the first shocking road rage incident to happen this year. Just last month a driver cut another driver off, sparking an incident that led to an SUV driver plowing into a convertible in front of him, as if trying to run over the car, in Oceanside, California.
