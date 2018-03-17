Stranded boats lie on the surface of the dried-out shores of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The level of the artificial impounding reservoir is progressively being reduced by 15 to 20 meters, in anticipation of meltwater from heavy snowfall accumulated on the surrounding mountains.
National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 04:30 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include boats lying stranded in a dried-out lake in Switzerland; students in Pittsburgh taking part in a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence; and Syrian civilians fleeing fighting in a Damascus suburb.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 10-16, 2018.

