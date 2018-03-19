Florida police officer shot while serving arrest warrant

A Florida police officer has been shot and wounded while serving an arrest warrant at the home of a man facing charges for making violent threats to his family.
Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference that Officer Richard Lehr is in stable condition at a hospital where he was taken after the shooting early Monday.
Police said Lehr and Officer Leigh Smith were serving the warrant at an apartment complex when 35-year-old Walter Richard Jeziorski opened fire.
Dugan pointed to "mental health issues," adding that the shooting is an example of what "officers deal with every day."
Jeziorski surrendered to police shortly after the shooting.
He had several previous arrests on charges that include battery and domestic violence. It's not clear whether Jeziorski has a lawyer.
