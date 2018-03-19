Former congressman from Hawaii quits GOP, citing Trump

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2014 file photo former US Congressman Charles Djou, Republican candidate for the Hawaii US House seat, makes some last minute campaign phone calls at his headquarters on election day in Honolulu. Djou, says he's leaving the Republican Party because of President Donald Trump and the failure of fellow party members to stand up to him. Djou represented Honolulu in the U.S. House from 2010 to 2011. He wrote in an opinion piece published in Civil Beat on Monday, March 19, 2018, that he's disturbed that the Republican Party under Trump has become hostile to immigration. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo