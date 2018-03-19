Man gets life without parole for 1 of 2 SW Michigan slayings

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Zachary Patten appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court in Kalamazoo, Mich. Patten, accused of killing two people in two counties in southwestern Michigan, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for one of the crimes. A Kalamazoo County judge sentenced Patten on Monday, March 19, 2018, after he was convicted last month of the first-degree murder of Graciela Portillo-Esparza last July. Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File Mark Bugnaski