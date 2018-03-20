Amish leader wants hair-cutting convictions overturned

In this Oct. 10, 2011 file photo, Sam Mullet Sr. stands in the front yard of his home in Bergholz, Ohio. Mullet, the leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks, is pushing to get his convictions overturned using arguments already rejected in court. An attorney for 72-year-old Samuel Mullet Sr. says Mullet’s previous lawyer made mistakes during trial and in prior appeals. In a Monday, March 19, 2018 court filing, prosecutors say there were no errors that amounted to Mullet’s rights to due process being violated, and a judge should reject his request. Amy Sancetta, File AP Photo